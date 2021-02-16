Containers for Change comes to Gracemere as region claims $20m

A new Containers for Change refund point has opened at Gracemere after the Fitzroy region surpassed a $20m recycling milestone.

The Containers for Change scheme exchanges a 10-cent refund for every eligible container returned at a registered refund point in Queensland.

The Fitzroy region returned its 200 millionth container earlier this month, equalling $20 million in refunds claimed by residents, charities, community groups and businesses since the scheme began just over two years ago.

Tony and Debbie Clement will operate the large drive-through depot at 104 Middle Road, which will provide cash or bank deposits and allow bags of containers to be dropped off.

Customers will also be able to donate to local charities by quoting the Scheme ID of their organisation of choice.

Gracemere's container refund facility.

“We are very pleased to be open and to provide the community of Gracemere and

the surrounding areas an opportunity to be part of the Containers for Change scheme,” Mr Clement said.

“This is a way for locals to keep the environment clear of containers while they are earning some extra money.

“We have a new and clean site just waiting for the residents to come in and claim their 10-cent refunds.”

Container Exchange chief executive Ken Noye welcomed the Gracemere centre and underlined there improvements still to be made in Queenslanders’ recycling habits.

“It has been a great effort by the Fitzroy region to return 200 million containers and claim $20 million in refunds,” he said.

“The Containers for Change scheme is something all Queenslanders can get behind as we work to keep the beautiful natural environment clean from beverage container waste.

“An ambitious target has been set to collect 85 per cent of all beverage containers sold by July 2022, and this is a goal everyone can be a part of.”