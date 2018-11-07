Contaminated desserts discovered at medical centre

CONTAMINATED desserts have been detected at Flinders Medical Centre - discovered on a tray inside a refrigerator ready to be given to patients.

A staff member came across the food in a kitchen and called police about 9.15am on Tuesday.

It is unclear how the staff member recognised the desserts were tampered with. None had been given to patients.

SA Police acting assistant commissioner Joanne Shanahan said no "threat or claim has been made in connection with this discovery".

"We are satisfied that no patients have been fed contaminated foodstuffs," she said.

"We are working in conjunction with the management and staff of the Flinders Medical Centre to investigate this matter."

Anyone with information that may be of value to investigators is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.