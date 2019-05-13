Contempt claim over hospital bed crisis

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk and Health Minister Steven Miles have been accused of contempt of Parliament over statements regarding the cancellation of surgeries during March's "Code Yellow" hospital crisis.

Opposition Health spokeswoman Ros Bates.

Opposition Health spokeswoman Ros Bates has written to Speaker Curtis Pitt alleging both MPs "deliberately misled the Parliament" by stating no elective surgeries had been cancelled at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in its aftermath.

She said Mr Miles has since reported to Parliament that one elective surgery was postponed the day before the pair insisted none had been.

Ms Bates said he should have had the latest information at the time as he'd just visited the hospital.

It's understood Mr Miles will write to Mr Pitt explaining preliminary advice about 15 surgery cancellations had been incorrect, and there were ­actually 14 cancellations - one of which was at the PA.

The Government was forced to spend $3 million in late March buying up private hospital beds after every southeast public hospital, except the Queensland Children's Hospital, was at capacity.

Some elective surgeries were cancelled due to the demand.

Health Minister Steven Miles. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: AAP/Darren England

Mr Miles said more than 1000 elective surgeries were performed over three days at the 10 hospitals, despite the unprecedented demand.

"It is disappointing to see the LNP criticising the hard work of hospital staff at meeting this demand," he said.