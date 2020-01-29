Contentious Capras gym extension approved

THE ISSUE of Capras extending its lease at Leichardt Park has come back to the council table following a lapse in decisions at the last meeting in November.

Central Queensland Capras Rugby League Football Club applied to the Rockhampton Regional Council last year to extend its lease.

The club has held the trustee lease with council since 2011, following the construction of a shed which the club uses for a gym.

Capras owns and is responsible for all maintenance of the shed.

The lease is due to expire on January 31, 2021, and the club sought an extension to the lease term to allow for upgrades to the existing structure and in turn, secure continued use of the facility and substantiate the expenses incurred.

The new lease would end on June 30, 2031.

The lease extension was met with some hesitation by councillors in November as they felt Capras needed a more suitable home grounds and didn’t want to see too much development at the site.

The January report states Parks, Recreation and Sport chair Cherie Rutherford and council officers met with the Capras CEO in December.

It was discussed that the club would look for a facility with a minimum of two rugby league fields, female friendly facilities, gymnasium, office space and a clubhouse/canteen facility.

If they were able to find a site for this, they advised they would still need the facilities at Leichardt Park as well.

It was moved at this week’s meeting council would approve the lease extension, to allow the club to continue to undertake upgrades on the existing shed.

Leichhardt Park on ­Campbell St has leases with CQ Capras, Rockhampton Table Tennis Association, Rockhampton and District Indoor Bowling Association and Model Engineers and Live Steam Association Rockhampton.