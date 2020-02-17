Contentious drumlines to be reinstated immediately

Drumlines will be returned to Central Queensland waters within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park starting today.

After months of political back and forth, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said drumlines were being reinstalled at nine local beaches after negotiations with the Federal Government and workplace health and safety discussions with shark contractors.

Local beaches include:

Emu Park

Fisherman’s Beach

Tanby Point

Mulambin Beach

Kemp Beach

Lammermoor Beach

Cooee Bay

Yeppoon

Farnborough Beach

“This decision is a major win for local swimmers, tourists, the tourism industry and the wellbeing of the workers who inspect the drumlines,” Ms Lauga said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga

“Like many Central Queenslanders, I was stunned by the implications of the AAT and Federal Court decision to order these drumlines out,” Ms Lauga said.

Some 120 drumlines will be reinstated across 27 CQ, NQ and FNQ beaches bringing total drumlins to 203 – the same number in place prior to last September’s Federal Court decision.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said restoring the program was made possible after the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA) issued an amended permit that considered workplace health and safety issues.

“These are the exact same drumlines that were removed after an AAT and Federal Court decision imposed a permit that could not be complied with, forcing their removal,” he said.

“Our preference has always been to continue the proven Shark Control Program in the Reef, but this is a federal park with federal laws and Queensland must comply with the permit.

“We wanted to put our drumlines back in and that is exactly what we are doing, with extra training and new procedures ensuring our contractors can safely comply with the new requirements.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner

“Contractors will check drumlines regularly and tag, relocate and release tiger, bull and white sharks alive where possible and if it is safe for them to do so.

“If it is unsafe for the contractor, or if there are any animal welfare concerns, sharks will be euthanised.”

Mr Furner said the government planned to work towards improving “nonlethal approaches” such as relocation.

People are reminded to Be SharkSmart: