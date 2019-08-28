Contentious Upper Dawson Rd under limelight in speed review

COMMUNITY outcry over hoons using Upper Dawson Rd as a "rat run” has led to a speed limit review being tabled at council, but complainants may not be happy with the answer.

The matter was put to the infrastructure committee at their monthly meeting yesterday.

A petition was received by council from a number of Allenstown residents and, among several issues, there was a strong request to lower the speed limit on Upper Dawson Rd.

The petition asked for the speed limit on Upper Dawson Rd to be reduced from about Frank Ford Park to the junction of Upper Dawson Rd and Canning St.

The speed limit along the stretch would be as low as 30km/h in some sections and not 40km/h.

The stretch of Upper Dawson Rd which was subject to the speed review. RRC

The council report noted a speed limit review was carried out along 1.79km of Upper Dawson Rd, from Blackall St to Margaret St.

The speed limit review process is a combined assessment of the risk-assessed speed limit to analyse the risks within the road corridor, and speed limit data that considers the prevailing traffic conditions.

The review report says the stretch of road between Blackall and Margaret streets is an undivided two-lane carriageway with an average width of 11.2m and follows a largely straight alignment with a crest at the intersection of King St.

The speeds along Upper Dawson Rd. RRC

The current speed limit along the segment is 60km/h, with a 40km/h school zone located between Spencer St and Ward St.

The section under review terminates at the beginning of the 40km/h school zone located south of Margaret St.

While it is not a multi-combination route under normal operating conditions, Upper Dawson Rd serves as the Bruce Highway diversion during Fitzroy River flood events.

During these times, the corridor is required to accommodate all Bruce Highway traffic including B-doubles.

A speed review, using a now outdated program, was conducted in 2015 and determined the 60km/h speed limit appropriate.

Looking north along Upper Dawson Rd from Ferguson St. RRC

The 2019 report said that from 2014-18 there had been 11 reported crashes, five of which were rear-end collisions.

A speed survey conducted for two weeks in February recorded the median speed of vehicles was 52.6km/h and 95per cent of drivers were travelling at 60km/h or less.

The conclusion of the latest speed review analysis of Upper Dawson Rd indicated that the existing 60km/h speed limit was appropriate given the current road environment, road function and traffic speeds.

The recommendations of the analysis were discussed and approved by the Rockhampton Region Speed Management Committee, which consisted of representatives from the Queensland Police Service, Rockhampton Regional Council, Livingstone Shire Council and the Department of Transport and Main Roads, at their monthly road safety meeting.

The Blackall St intersection on Upper Dawson Rd. RRC

Infrastructure committee members passed the results of the review - one of which was to keep the existing speed limit at 60km/h.

It was explained at yesterday's meeting that while the speed limit was not being reduced, council officers were looking into other ways they could address the issues at Upper Dawson Rd.

The main issue noted is theaccess to and from driveways, and more studies and will be conducted into the corridor atnd crossing assessments.

More reports are expected to come before council in the coming months.