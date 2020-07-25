Contest to find next generation of poets and performers

ENTRIES are now open for a Rockhampton secondary school drama competition that will seek out the young Shakespeares among us.

The Bard Awards is an opportunity for students in years 7 to 12 to rehearse and perform a dramatic work, receive professional advice and assistance, and perhaps win a prize.

Rockhampton region Councillor Drew Wickerson said it was a great opportunity for students to develop their acting chops.

“Rockhampton has produced some great performers over the years,” he said.

“I hope that The Bard Awards will help future generations develop their interest in the performing arts.”

Entries from individuals, pairs, or groups can be a performance of a traditional or contemporary monologue, duologue, or group scene.

Students will perform in front of adjudicator Tegan Devine.

Ms Devine’s qualifications include a Graduate Certificate in Creative Industries, a Bachelor of Performing Arts, an Advanced Diploma of Film, Theatre and TV Acting, and more.

“I am very excited to be part of this project,” she said.

“The fact that it is a competition as well as a learning opportunity will be of immense benefit to local drama students.”

Students are also encouraged to attend a series of free workshops in the lead up to the performances.

The workshops on Sunday, August 30 will be about performance, voice, and auditioning.

Entry to the competition is free and the performance will be held on at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre on either September 4 or 5.

Entry for the friends and family of participants will be $5.