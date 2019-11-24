Contract awarded for Pilbeam Theatre development

Acting Mayor Cherie Rutherford and Cr Drew Wickerson with the Pilbeam Theatre Complex Redevelopment Design Brief.

A CONTRACT for the concept design for the Pilbeam Theatre redevelopment has been awarded to a national company, Conrad Gargett Pty Ltd.

It was reported in October, Rockhampton Regional Council had received eight tenders for the project.. Council officers evaluated the received tenders and found Conrad Gargett to be the most fitting, allocating a budget of $123,500.

Conrad Gargett have also been involved with the design of the new art gallery on Quay St, recently named Rockhampton Museum of Art, along with Clare Design and Brian Hooper Architect.

Conrad Gargett has offices in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. They were responsible for the upgrades to the Bille Brown Theatre in Brisbane in 2018, along with work on various Royal Australian Air Force bases, restaurants, police stations, Brisbane hospitals, university campuses, aquatic centres and gym and the Townsville Grammar School.

Their work is focused on architecture, landscape, workplace/interior design and heritage. The company is one of Australia’s longest established architectural practices, founded in 1890. Their early work in the late 1800s included the Brisbane Fire Station, Queensport Hotel, Nazareth Lutheran Church and the Queensland Brewery Company in Fortitude Valley.

The practice has grown with more than 160 people working in Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, Townsville, Melbourne and Ethiopia.

Conrad Gargett will now work with councillors and council staff on a scope to present three potential designs.

The redevelopment includes the Pilbeam Theatre space itself, art gallery and carpark.

There is potential for it to be redeveloped as a conference centre, world-class performing arts precinct and community space.

Mayor Margaret Strelow excuses herself out of all discussions relating to Pilbeam Theatre as she has a declared conflict of interest with her and her husband Darryl owning an office space in the Tannachy Centre for Strelow Insurance and Financial Services adjoining the theatre carpark. They also live nearby.