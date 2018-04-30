Contract mustering couple had to pack up and move on

CATTLE SALES: L-R Sue Zerafa and Denis Donovan from Circle X, Canoona were at the CQLX saleyards at Gracemere hoping to buy cattle.

WHEN the property they were contract mustering on was sold, Sue Zerafa and Denis Donovan made the brave decision to pack up their life in Comet and shift camp.

Wanting to be closer to Rockhampton the pair settled at a block at Canoona after looking around for the right place.

After making the move Sue said everything has "fallen into place” with the pair training cutting horses, turning over heifers and on occasion mustering.

Sue headed along to the weekly Friday sales at the CQLX sale yards in Gracemere, looking to buy heifers at a bargain price.

She said she makes her way to the sales as often as she can, looking for a beast that is "middle of the road” quality.

"I want something with a bit of quality about her, a bit of bone in her with room to grow,” Sue said.

Sue said she was inclined to buy an average priced heifer over a higher priced one.

"A higher quality beast you buy for a breeder but I'm not going to make as much money out of a higher price beast, as I'm going to turn her over,” she explained.

"Ones not as good of quality, you still make money out of but they are harder to get up into condition and they take a bit longer.

"So I look at a middle of the road sort of animal and try to get her at the best price I can.”

Over the last few weeks, Sue has noticed a drop in the prices across the boards.

With the weather starting to dry up, she said there was a drastic drop in the prices of the young heifers she has been purchasing.

"It's starting to get a bit dry and people are starting to get a bit worried, because even though some of us got a bit of rain, it was very patchy,” she said.

"A lot of us didn't get enough rain and that is told in the prices.

"The only thing that will help is a bit of good consistent rain.”

Sue, who originally hails from Gippsland in Victoria, said the dry weather was one of the major difference she noticed when she made the move to Central Queensland back in 1984.

She made the move to Comet after meeting Denis when he was horse training down south.

"Denis' father used to manage Comet Downs many years ago and he was bought up out there but he moved around and decided to go down south horse training which is where he met me,” Sue said.

"Then he brought me back up here and we started training cutting horses and did a little bit of contract mustering.

"It was a lot different because I'm from Gippsland which is a lot greener and gets a lot more rain so it took a lot getting used to.”

Sue said back when she first moved to Central Queensland places and services were far apart.

"When my mother and grandmother came up to visit me they said, 'oh you are isolated aren't you, you can't duck up to the shop everyday',” Sue laughed.

"Back then when I came up around 1984, it was a little different and things I was used to buying easily became more difficult.

"But now its completely different, we have access to great services.”

Now closer to Rocky, Sue says its much easier to duck to the sales each Friday.

This time around she and Denis bought five heifers, which they were quite chuffed with.

"I will go as often as I can throughout the next few weeks as I think prices will hold or might get a bit lower,” she said.

"So I'll be poking around.”

CQLX MARKET REPORT

CQLX agents penned a smaller yarding of 3,050 head on Friday, consisting of 1273 steers, 1228 heifers, 432 cows, 38 cows and calves and 79 bulls and mickies.

Cattle were drawn from Alpha, Clermont, Mt Coolon, Proserpine and south to Calliope as well as most local areas.

The market held firm for weaner steers, dearer for light feeder steers and firm for all other store cattle.

Meatworks cows eased again in line with the falling grids.

Steers to slaughter topped 261.2c/kg to average 242.6c/kg.

Steers 400 to 500kg topped 277.2c/kg to average 251.4c/kg.

Cows to slaughter topped 222.2c/kg to average 178.1c/kg while cows 400 to 450 kg topped 225.2c/kg to average 177.2c/kg.

Cows 320 to 400kg topped 210c/kg to average 138.7c/kg.

Heavy heifers topped 245.2c/kg to average 223.7c/kg while heifers 300 to 400kg topped 248.2c/kg to average 223.5c/kg.

Smaller heifers under 200kg topped 225.0c/kg to average 204.0c/kg.

Cows and calves sold for a top of $1375 per unit, with an average of $1114 per unit.

Heavy bulls over 600kg topped 214.2c/kg to average 190.8c/kg.

Bulls 450 to 600kg topped 218.2c/kg to average 192.2c/kg.

Smaller bulls under 450kg topped 296.2c/kg to average 197.8c/kg.

