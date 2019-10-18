Contracting company secures $35M CQ mining deal

Golding Contractors have been tasked with a civil works contract for BHP Mitsubishi Alliance's Blackwater Coal Mine.

CIVIL engineering company Golding Contractors has won the civil works contract for BHP Mitsubishi Alliance’s Blackwater Coal Mine, with the deal worth $35 million.

The mine is located at Stewarton, 214km west of Rockhampton.

Golding has been tasked with 1.2 million cubic metres of earthworks at the mine, as well as delivering civil infrastructure to relocate a communication mast, 4km of high density poly ethylene pipeline, 21km of high voltage power lines, 22km of fibre optic cable and other critical mine infrastructure.

Golding will also be required to build access roads for heavy vehicles, flood protection levees for the new and existing mining pits, and also a drainage structure to remove water flows from the proposed mining area into an existing creek system.

Work on the site is expected to end January 2021.

Golding is currently seeking permanent and full-time civil site and project engineers for multiple 10/4 rosters.

The number of required workers has not been provided.

Camp accommodation and meals will be provided to the successful applicants.

Applicants must have tertiary qualifications in civil engineering or a related field, experience in managing work to budgets, strong verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills, safe work practises and high level computer skills.

Apply online at golding.com.au/careers/current-vacancies.