Contractor revealed for major Yeppoon CBD project

The State Government has released the concept designs for the revitalised old railway site in Yeppoon in 2017

MOVING to Yeppoon has paid off for Dean Landbrook who has been awarded a State Government contract.

Mr Landbrook, owner builder of Landbrook Building and Construction has been awarded the contract to ­revitalise and protect ­Yeppoon’s heritage-listed ­former rail station.

He and his wife with three children moved to the ­Capricorn Coast from Charters Towers recently.

“We made the move to Yeppoon with the view to grow the business and to have access to secondary and tertiary ­education facilities for our ­children,” Dean said.

“Four of my existing staff will also relocate to Yeppoon.

“The team is excited to be working on a building of such heritage significance to Queensland as our first local project and we look forward growing our building and ­construction business in the region for many years to come.

“We are proposing to be on site in early 2020 and expect the planned works to take ­approximately four months to complete.”

Mr Brook expressed ­excitement for the project.

“Our team is eager to work on a building of such heritage significance to Queensland,” Mr Brook said.

“We’re proposing to be on site early 2020 and expect the planned works to take approximately four months to ­complete.”

Member for Keppel and ­Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said the works tied in with the 110-year ­anniversary of the rail ­building, which was opened January 21, 1910.

“It’s essential we protect a building that’s played a major part in Yeppoon’s history,” Mrs Lauga said.

“Landbrook has specific ­experience in heritage ­restoration, with more than 15 years’ experience.

“The restoration will focus on replacing roof and wall structures and the building’s foundations.

“The works won’t alter the look of the building but rather ensure it is structurally sound for future generations.

“This building has fantastic potential, and I’m excited to say the community will have an opportunity to have their say on its future re-use in 2020.

“Protecting this building has only been made possible thanks to our government’s Growth Area and Regional ­Infrastructure Investment Fund.”

The rail station ­maintenance works will ­complement an extension to the Pineapple Coast Rail Trail, supported with an almost $1 million ­investment from the ­Palaszczuk Government.

The station building will play an important role in the redevelopment of the ­2.4-hectare precinct known as ­Station Quarter.