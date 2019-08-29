Contractors invited to tender for $2.6 million solar project

Cr's Tony Williams and Neil Fisher review plans for a solar farm at the Fitzroy River Water plant.

THE AMBITIOUS $2.6 million council solar project is moving forward with the expressions of interest now open.

The project hit the table of the Rockhampton Regional Council Airport, Water and Waste committee meeting on Tuesday with the next step to call for the expressions of interests for construction contractors to build the complex.

The project is for small-scale solar energy generation installations at Glenmore Water Treatment Plant and up to five other council sites. It is yet to be identified which sites would suit best.

The 2019-20 council budget contains a capital budget allocation of $1.35 million within the sustainable Rockhampton investment fund for the delivery of this project.

The solar installation at the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant will be approximately 2.5 MW in size on 9ha of land. It will be a ground-mounted solar system integrated with the existing high voltage infrastructure.

The solar energy will offset the use of grid electricity and exported to the grid when not required at the Glenmore site.

The solar installations at the other council sites will comprise of roof-top systems of much smaller size to achieve the same outcome.

Detailed planning for the project has been completed and council staff are coordinating with the electricity operator network.

Financial forecasting predicts the solar energy has a payback period for the return on capital investment of 2.8 years.

It is also noted the facility is capable of exporting surplus power to achieve a greater return.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford asked questions about the disposal of the solar panels at the end of their life.

While this hasn't been a priority in the project planning, Councillor Neil Fisher later explained they were much easier to be recycle nowadays.

The successful contractor for the works would need to have experience in this type of project and specialise in the field.

Councillors and officers discussed around the table how crucial it was there was limited disruption to the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant itself.

"We need to take the time and effort to make sure the contractors understand what we are after,” Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

"The nature of the project and complexities associated with it.”

A short-listed selection of contractors will be selected based around capacity, capability and experience and will be compiled following the expressions of interest stage.