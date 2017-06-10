Contrasting homes with stunning views from Rocky's peak

The quite breath-taking views of the Rockhampton CBD and beyond.

WHAT do Queenstown, the Gold Coast hinterland and Rockhampton have in common?

Not a whole lot... to the naked eye.

But drive 15 minutes and 600m above the Beef Capital and with a more trained eye, Mt Archer takes you to another part of the world.

7 Elida St and 22 Sleipner St are two contrasting properties for sale. Both different, both magnificent, both other-worldy exclusive.

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate agent Doug Webber in is charge of both, one of either side of Mt Archer.

When showing off these luxury properties, Doug does so after he's clocked off, only then are they truly appreciated.

"I do showings around 6pm when there is fading light, and you feel like you're on top of Rocky," the agent said.

"From Elida, the view goes right out to Stanwell, the CBD and lights, the Fitzroy and you can watch the planes land at the airport.

"Sleipner goes through the valleys, through the clouds towards the coast. A whole different aspect.

"They're the best views in Rocky, absolutely no question.

"One gives you that hinterland, bushland feel, the other you feel like you're in New Zealand. It is incredible."

With it's massive wooden front door, five bedrooms and a fireplace, 7 Elida St is available for $769,000.

7 Elida St features

5 big bedrooms

2 bathrooms

1128sqm landsize

Remote garage

Secure parking

Balcony

Deck

Courtyard

Constructed by a builder who lived in it, the home is made with immaculate care.

"The owner builder did everything to the highest order," Doug said.

"It feels beautiful and it is actually insured for $1.3 million."

22 Sleipner St, slightly higher at $848,000 has that executive-style to it.

It only three bedrooms but don't be fooled it is a home for both families and professionals.

"I had friends of some clients tell me they couldn't believe the price of the them," he said.

"They were in disbelief.

"I don't think they're expensive. For what you get, and with those priceless views... if they were in Sydney or Brisbane, they'd be $3 million/$4 million."

Both have been on the market for a lengthy time, something Doug puts down to the stigma over Mt Archer.

22 Sleipner St features

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

1677sqm landsize

2 garage spaces

Balcony

Open Fireplace

Aircon

He says with the council's recent work on Pilbeam Dr, the road is now smoother and safer.

"Mr Archer is one of those places that people think is too far to go," he said.

"But it is no further than anyone coming from Rockyview.

"There is definitely a stigma for the place. It is 15 minutes from the CBD, 10 from Stocklands Shopping Centre.

"It feels like a bit of a tourist destination and I think it's like another world."

Available by private viewing only, contact Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate for more information.