Controlled burn causes smoke hazards in Rockhampton

FIRE crews are conducting a joint agency hazard reduction burn today which is causing widespread smoke in Rockhampton.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, crews are working alongside Rural fire-fighters and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services today to "reduce the volume of fuel loads, therefore protecting the community” from the impacts of potential bushfire.

Crews are monitoring the blaze which is burning near Norman Gardens and urge residents in the area to close doors and windows to minimise smoke exposure.

The burn will also reportedly help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

QFES warns if you suffer from respiratory conditions, keep medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility areas.