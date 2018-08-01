Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Community

Controlled burn causes smoke hazards in Rockhampton

1st Aug 2018 12:13 PM

FIRE crews are conducting a joint agency hazard reduction burn today which is causing widespread smoke in Rockhampton.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, crews are working alongside Rural fire-fighters and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services today to "reduce the volume of fuel loads, therefore protecting the community” from the impacts of potential bushfire.

Crews are monitoring the blaze which is burning near Norman Gardens and urge residents in the area to close doors and windows to minimise smoke exposure.

The burn will also reportedly help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

QFES warns if you suffer from respiratory conditions, keep medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility areas.

