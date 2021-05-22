Controlled burns to continue in Rockhampton

Smoke on Mount Archer from a planned burn on Monday, May 17. Picture: Melanie Plane

Planned burns on Mount Archer are set to continue over the coming week, with smoke expected to flow over parts of Rockhampton.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships will be doing the controlled burns to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This is to help reduce the severity of future bushfires and provide better conditions for forest regrowth.

Burns are scheduled from Monday, May 24, weather permitting.

QPWS&P said it’s important for motorists to drive safely in smoke-affected areas due to reduced visibility.

Nearby residents should close windows and doors and have medication handy if suffering from respiratory conditions.

Sections of the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve will be temporarily closed during burning operations, for safety reasons.

For more information, call Rockhampton office of QPWS on (07) 4936 0570