Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Smoke on Mount Archer from a planned burn on Monday, May 17. Picture: Melanie Plane
Smoke on Mount Archer from a planned burn on Monday, May 17. Picture: Melanie Plane
News

Controlled burns to continue in Rockhampton

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@news.com.au
22nd May 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Planned burns on Mount Archer are set to continue over the coming week, with smoke expected to flow over parts of Rockhampton.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships will be doing the controlled burns to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This is to help reduce the severity of future bushfires and provide better conditions for forest regrowth.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Burns are scheduled from Monday, May 24, weather permitting.

QPWS&P said it’s important for motorists to drive safely in smoke-affected areas due to reduced visibility.

Nearby residents should close windows and doors and have medication handy if suffering from respiratory conditions.

Sections of the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve will be temporarily closed during burning operations, for safety reasons.

For more information, call Rockhampton office of QPWS on (07) 4936 0570

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rapist’s lies to police ‘dug for himself a big hole’

        Premium Content Rapist’s lies to police ‘dug for himself a big hole’

        Crime A rapist who tried to have his conviction overturned due to an alleged lie has been described by the Court of Appeal as having “dug for himself a big hole”.

        Letters to the ed: Candidates appear out of the wilderness

        Premium Content Letters to the ed: Candidates appear out of the wilderness

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s view of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        LSC to close car park in bid to stop youth misbehaviour

        Premium Content LSC to close car park in bid to stop youth misbehaviour

        News The council is trialling closing the top level of the carpark at night to see if it...

        Your guide: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content Your guide: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Sport Rocky River Run, Freestyle Kings Live and Capras home games headline the action.