Lodge deal gets NRL approval

Lodge is free to continue his career as the controversy dies down. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has given the green light to Matt Lodge playing on next season with the governing body to rubberstamp the controversial prop's new Broncos contract.

The Broncos are in the final stages of completing a two-year deal for Lodge, who has weathered an early-season firestorm to play his 20th game for Brisbane against Canterbury on Thursday night at ANZ Stadium.

Just four months ago, Greenberg gave the Broncos a firm ultimatum, warning the NRL would not register Lodge next season unless the prop committed to a payment plan following his New York rampage in 2015.

Now Lodge is in the clear. The Broncos will this month send an upgraded deal to the NRL for Lodge, who recently reached a financial settlement with his American victims after Broncos boss Paul White flew to New York to meet with legal representatives.

As part of Lodge's new contract, Greenberg will be supplied with full details of the forward's payment plan to settle his American debts.

Lodge last month revealed he had taken out a personal loan to pay his US victims and the NRL confirmed a more lucrative Broncos contract will be approved, guaranteeing his future in the code.

"We always took the view that once the victims agreed to a compensation plan an upgraded contract could be registered," an NRL spokesman said.

Greenberg has taken a hard line stance on the Lodge issue but the fresh backing of the NRL CEO is evidence of the 23-year-old's path to redemption this season.

The 116kg prop has been a key pillar in Brisbane's surge towards the top four.

Lodge has overcome enormous off-field stress to play every game for the Broncos this season, withstanding rib-cartilage damage in April to continue spearheading Brisbane's engine room.

Former Broncos warhorse Petero Civoniceva lauded Lodge's mental toughness and believes he is crucial to Brisbane's hopes of breaking a 12-year premiership drought.

"I'm really happy for Matt Lodge," he said.

"It's well noted the challenges that he has had and he has had to address those challenges front-on.

"He hasn't hidden behind what has occurred and that is admirable of him.

"Matt has had to prove to a lot of people that he is worthy of staying in the game and that will continue for the rest of his career, but it's a responsibility that he is well aware of and willing to take on.

"The work he has done on and off the field is exactly what is required of a Broncos player and he understands that there is a huge amount of responsibility as a forward leader.

"This season has been a really good step forward for him. He has done a very good job so far but we are only at the start of his story and I think he will have a massive future at the Broncos."