Clive Palmer nabs ex-One Nation Senator

A 2013 billboard for Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party, which is being resurrected.

CLIVE Palmer has launched an audacious bid to re-enter politics, with former One Nation Senator Brian Burston expected to be named his new party's first sitting member.

The billionaire is also tipped to seek office again himself, potentially challenging Queensland LNP MP Stuart Robert.

Mr Palmer revealed his political comeback under the United Australia Party banner on Sunday morning, finally ending months of speculation over why he had erected "Make Australia Great" billboards across the country.

The bid was far from popular with Labor's north Queensland federal and state MPs who also spoke out against Mr Palmer.

Herbert MP Cathy O'Toole described his decision to re-enter the political arena as an outrage.

"Let me be really clear - the people of Townsville are not stupid, they are thinking citizens and they will not forget and forgive," she said.

Ms O'Toole said the embattled businessman's chances of winning a seat in Townsville were "zero to nil".

Townsville MP Scott Stewart said north Queenslanders would be "very wary of Clive Palmer's return to politics" after the collapse of Queensland Nickel.

"He doesn't necessarily have a good track record up this way," Mr Stewart said.

"We saw what happened with Queensland Nickel. I think there are still a lot of deep scars in our community."

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath described Mr Palmer's bid to re-enter politics as "absolutely extraordinary".

It comes as Mr Palmer is vigorously defending both civil and criminal court action for matters including those relating to the collapse of the Queensland Nickel refinery in north Queensland and his Coolum resort.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Mr Palmer has been in talks with Senator Burston since last week when the NSW Senator quit One Nation after a disagreement over his support for the Turnbull Government's company tax cuts.

There is speculation Mr Palmer is also considering courting sitting members from other parties on both a state and federal level.

Leahy's take on Clive Palmer's political comeback.

Senator Burston told The Courier-Mail he was seriously considering Mr Palmer's offer to join the UAP and would potentially confirm his decision today. "I'm just weighing up my options," he said.

"I like his support of the company and personal income tax cuts. He is very strong on that and so am I.

"I think it's something that Australia needs right now.

"He's making Australia great, I love that logo, and so am I."

Senator Burston said he was not concerned about history repeating itself after Mr Palmer's last party fell apart following the September 2013 election.

"I do think he can make it work again," he said.

Mr Palmer is expected to hold a press conference with Senator Burston at Parliament House in Canberra today should he confirm his decision to come aboard.

Should Senator Burston join the party it would help fast track its registration on a federal level as Mr Palmer either needs one sitting Member of Parliament or a party membership of 500 people to register.

It is understood the billionaire is also considering running again following his shock win in the Sunshine Coast seat of Fairfax at the 2013 Federal Election.

This time, however, he is tipped to choose a seat closer to his Gold Coast home, with Stuart Robert's current seat of Fadden among the potential options.

Mr Robert currently holds the seat with a margin of more than 10 per cent.

There is also speculation he could run for the Senate. The next federal election is expected any time between August and March, depending on the outcome of the super Saturday of by-elections due next month.

It is unclear if Mr Palmer will attempt to run candidates in the five by-elections - Longman in Queensland, Mayo in South Australia, Freemantle and Perth in WA and Braddon in Tasmania - on July 28 with nominations closing on July 5. Former Palmer United Party Senator Jacqui Lambie - who resigned from PUP about a year after she was elected under the banner - yesterday said she wished Mr Palmer well.

She said the pair had mended their relationship since their public falling out in politics.