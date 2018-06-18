Controversial contestant crowned Voice winner

CONTROVERSIAL contestant Sam Perry has been crowned this year's winner of The Voice Australia.

The 28-year-old loop artist's victory divided fans on social media, with some praising his unique performance style while others questioned how he could win a singing competition using electronic backups.

Sam Perry is this year’s winner. Picture: Channel 9

Stretching over two-and-a-half hours and featuring 11 music performances, Sunday night's finale of The Voice Australia was a marathon episode of TV.

With a relaxed Delta Goodrem kicking back with a literal bag of popcorn, it was coaches Kelly Rowland, Boy George and Joe Jonas feeling the nerves alongside their final four contestants.

Things kicked off with the finalists singing a live rendition of This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.

Last year’s winning coach Delta kicked back with literal popcorn. Picture: Channel 9

The song saw Sam leave his DJ equipment behind, but it was brought out soon after for a joint performance of Michael Jackson's They Don't Care About Us with his coach Kelly.

The Destiny's Child singer praised her protege for staying strong despite the criticism, which had at times come from coach Boy George.

Earlier in the competition the UK pop icon had questioned Sam's place in the competition, as

"this is called The Voice and you are not really a singer".

More than one million votes were placed during Sunday night’s finale. Picture: Channel 9

"What I am most proud of with Sam is the fact that he's been able to stay focused among all the controversy," Kelly said on Sunday night.

"You have been strong, you've been bullet proof and an unsuspected hero."

In his final performance of the night Sam brought the house down with a mash up of Fatboy Slim's Praise You and Kanye West's Stronger.

In an surprise upset, first to be voted out of running for this year's top spot was Aydan Calafiore.

With Sam’s win a new Voice queen was crowned. Picture Channel 9

The 17-year-old was a clear favourite of the coaches, who predicted the charismatic teen would have a future in music no matter what happened during the finale.

Sheldon Riley was eliminated next, leaving the final moments of tension between Sam and 16-year-old Bella Paige, who was runner up on The Voice: Kids in 2014.

In the end Sam's new unique sound won out, with host Sonia Kruger revealing he was "The Voice".