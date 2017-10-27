Controversial 'no' letter sent to CQ on eve of SSM survey ending

LAST DAY TO MAIL: The ABS urges people to mail off their Marriage Law Postal Survey forms by this evening.

LAST DAY TO MAIL: The ABS urges people to mail off their Marriage Law Postal Survey forms by this evening. MORGAN SETTE

With the same-sex marriage postal survey about to close, a controversial 'no' letter appeared in Rockhampton letterboxes yesterday.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is strongly encouraging CQ residents to drop their forms in an Australia Post box by this evening with the final deadline for surveys to be received at 6pm on November 7.

Bob Spearritt posting his marriage equality ballot. Contributed

The voluntary survey has divided opinion throughout the country and the latest controversy was a 'no' letter sent out by Rockhampton Senator Matt Canavan.

A furious Morning Bulletin reader has sent through a copy of the letter which is published in full at the bottom of this story.

In his letter Senator Canavan said changing the law would have serious consequences and as a parent, he was very concerned about what these consequences will mean for parents' rights and children's education.

VOTE NO: Senator Matt Canavan is opposed to marriage equality. Leighton Smith

"Saying 'yes' to gay marriage means saying 'yes' to radical gay sex and gender education in schools. It will even affect what children are taught in primary school,” Mr Canavan said.

"Books like The Gender Fairy - which is aimed at four-year-olds - will become commonplace in our schools.

"We will see more programs like the controversial, so-called "Safe Schools” program that teach children their gender is fluid and not based on biology.”

The Dean of Brisbane Dr Peter Catt posts his YES vote in the city recently.

The Morning Bulletin reader, who didn't want to be named for professional reasons was incensed with the contents of the letter describing it as "offensive”, "manipulative” and "not addressing the issue at hand”.

The reader planned to mail Senator Canavan's letter back to him sharing their views on marriage equality with him.

"The issues raised in the letter are a distraction and a fallacy,” the reader said.

"The survey is to determine support for same sex marriage only.

"It is not asking for people's viewpoints on homosexuality, its impact on children or on a judgment of the safe schools program.

"To state that a vote for yes will mean books like the gender fairy will 'become more common' is just scare tactics and a diversion from the actual question.”

Marriage equality campaigners Robin Bristow and Alex Baker encourage people to post their votes today. Amber Macpherson

The reader said the impacts on children was a moot point, the school curriculum was not dependant on SSM and the conception of children was not dependent on SSM (or any marriage).

"All that rhetoric like this does is cause hate and fear,” they said.

"It has no basis in fact (research has shown children in rainbow families are often more well adjusted) and is just hate speech disguised as political opinion.”

To read the full letter from Senator Canavan to CQ residents, see below:

Senator Matt Canavan's as been a vocal opponent of marriage equality. Leighton Smith

Dear ______,

Time is running out for you to return your marriage postal survey.

It is so important that every Australian has their say on the future of marriage.

How you vote is absolutely up to you, but I wanted to share with you why I will be voting 'no' to changing the Marriage Act.

Changing the law will have serious consequences. As a parent, I'm very concerned about what these consequences will mean for parents' rights and children's education.

Saying 'yes' to gay marriage means saying 'yes' to radical gay sex and gender education in schools. It will even affect what children are taught in primary school.

Books like The Gender Fairy - which is aimed at four- year-olds - will become commonplace in our schools.

We will see more programs like the controversial, so-called "Safe Schools” program that teach children their gender is fluid and not based on biology.

Changing the law always has consequences. Every parent should be concerned about the consequences of changing the Marriage Act.

As a parent, I have a right to decide when my child is exposed to and taught content about sexuality. All parents have this right.

That's why I am saying 'no' and I would encourage you to do the same.

Yours sincerely,

Matthew Canavan.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks at the NSW Liberals and Nationals for YES for Same Sex Marriage campaign launch in Sydney. PAUL MILLER