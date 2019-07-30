Controversial phone tower may have height limit thrown out

The Telstra mobile phone tower at Mt Charmers similar to the one proposed for Struck Oil.

The Telstra mobile phone tower at Mt Charmers similar to the one proposed for Struck Oil. Chris Ison ROK141117ctower4

A CONTROVERSIAL Telstra phone tower proposed for Struck Oil was made no more certain in today's planning and regulatory committee meeting as councillors moved to have the decision to remove height restrictions put to a regular council meeting next week.

Officers recommended that committee members resolve that condition 2.4 be deleted from a previously agreed upon development application for a material change of use for a telecommunications facility.

Condition 2.4 stated that "the tower height is limited to 35m above natural ground level”, as requested by the applicant.

The officer's report, which was supposed to be heard by the committee, stated "it is recommended that condition 2.4 is deleted”.

Council officers agreed with the applicant and considered that the condition represented an unreasonable imposition on the development and the use of the premises as a consequence of the development.

Maps and designs made available at the meeting showed the applicant's plans to build a 52.8m tower on a site on Archer Rd in Struck Oil.

IN DISPUTE: Plan for the proposed phone tower in Struck Oil. Contributed

The map noted the maximum height of nearby trees was 30m, thus having a 22.8m protrusion of the surrounding canopy.

Cr Neil Fisher spoke up before the committee heard the officer's report saying it should be heard by a regular council meeting next week.

"This is a matter that has the community divided,” he said.

"I think we should have the opportunity to have the full council decide on it.”

And councillors agreed.

Cr Cherie Rutherford made her grievance with the application process known to her fellow committee members.

She questioned whether the applicant's initial report had made sufficient moves to identify alternative sites.

"I believe that report is flawed,” she said.

"The report that was submitted by the applicants in my opinion is quite flawed, and if that's what they are basing their request on, then I would like to see some more information on that,” she said.

She requested the report be assessed for accuracy.

Proposed site for the Struck Oil phone tower Contributed

The tower has received much push back from nearby residents due to its proposed height, location, and potential to emit electromagnetic energy which they believed would impact their lifestyles.

Over the course of the development, Telstra has been reluctant to make any changes to its proposal despite council siding with the residents when the proposal was first addressed.

So much so, the company threatened to walk away from the proposal if its original application was not approved.

Council placed the condition 2.4 on the proponent on June 20, and at the time, were confident the proponent would accept the changes.

Council had also previously tried to negotiate an alternative site with Telstra but an agreement could not be met.