Controversial Rocky bypass on ALP's election policy radar

THE Palaszczuk government's Future-proofing the Bruce policy states it will allocate $200 million per year for potential projects, which include the controversial Rockhampton Ring Road.

It came under the Trust's list of projects in the contribution to economic growth and productivity category which also includes the Ingham to Cardwell Range Deviation and the Childers Bypass.

The Rockhampton western bypass, known as the Rockhampton Ring Road, was identified for planning and corridor preservation in the Queensland Government Bruce Highway Upgrade Strategy July 2011.

In 2013, LNP leader Tony Abbott promised $246 million from the Federal and State governments to ensure the Yeppen flood plain was passable and earmarked $65 million to plan and preserve land for the western bypass with another $121 million for stage one on the northern access to Rockhampton.

The Yeppen Flood Plain crossing is now complete and, after years of delay, construction on the northern access stage one upgrade is under way - but a plan to build the ring road has not been completed.

The Future-proofing the Bruce policy states that if re-elected, the Palaszczuk government will "establish the Bruce Highway Trust, with a total investment remit of $1 billion annually".

An initial $175 million will be provided to the Trust to kick-start work on the Bruce Hwy, "for targeted productivity and immediate safety upgrades along the broader Bruce Hwy network".

It also states that they will "provide an initial injection of $185 million for targeted productivity boosting, safety and flood resilience projects".

The future-proofing policy also promises to improve the highway's flood resilience by listing potential candidate projects.