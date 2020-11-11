Controversial service station development given green light

A CONTROVERSIAL service station development has been approved, to be built on Rockhampton’s Albert St, across from the existing BP.

The application divided the Rockhampton Regional Council table, with an even split of councillors for and against the development.

Councillors Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith and Tony Williams voted to reject the development.

Councillors Neil Fisher, Shane Latcham and Cherie Rutherford voted in favour of the development.

In what was one of his first acts, Cr Neil Fisher used his power as acting mayor to change the motion and the application was approved.

The application was presented to the Rockhampton Regional Council table on Tuesday for a decision.

Town planning consultant for the application Gideon Genade of Gideon Town Planning made a deputation on the development at the meeting.

Council officers recommended to refuse the application, citing it was not keeping in with the purpose of the low-medium density residential zones and it did not comply with a number of provisions of the applicable zones.

Drawing perspectives of the proposed service station on Albert St.

Concerns included the noise and light emissions, amenity of the residential area and that the development was not small scale or consistent with the surrounding urban form, namely bigger than the existing BP service station.

It was also noted the development did not service the immediate local residential community and detracted from the role and function of the centre.

There were also queries around the boundary as the fuel shop building does not meet the recommended setback from the Kent St road frontage and exceeds the recommended maximum length for an exterior wall.

Mr Genade addressed these issues in his presentation and answered a number of questions.

The development application was lodged with council in March and was referred to the state planning authority.

The development is for a service station and operational works for two freestanding advertising signs, one canopy sign and one fascia sign.

The subject site is on five lots at 20-26 Albert St and 34 Kent St

It was made by RCI Group, to be located at 20-26 Albert St and 34 Kent St, Rockhampton City.

All lots had dilapidated houses on them and some have already been removed.

The service station is to be the Mobil brand and would be the first of the company in Rockhampton.

It will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is estimated to create six to 10 full-time jobs.

It would have a covered fuel dispensing area with three bowsers for light vehicles and one bowser for heavy vehicles up to 19 metres in length.

The shop would be 200 sqm with a cool room, dry store, amenities and office.

There would be two advertising signs and eight carparking spaces.

All vehicles would enter the site via a new access on Albert St, and to via an existing access Kent St, which is to be upgraded, to exit.

It was officially noted that Councillors Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith and Tony Williams were against the development.

The application for the development permit has been approved, subject to a number of conditions.