Controversial twin towers green lit after long delay

An artist's impression of Mirvac's 'Shore' development which was finally green lit after mediation with three appellants. Pic: BCC/Mirvac Design

A CONTROVERSIAL twin residential towers project in Newstead that was the subject of three Planning and Environment Court appeals, has finally been green lit two years after it was first submitted to council.

The Mirvac development, Shore, will contain 333 units as well as offices and retail outlets at 60 Skyring Terrace, Newstead.

The plans were originally lodged in May 2017 for a 26-storey and 22-storey tower with a four-storey podium and ground-level retail.

The council approved the plans but appeals against the project were lodged with the Planning and Environment Court which delayed Mirvac proceeding with Shore.

An artist's impression of Mirvac's Shore development which was finally green lit after mediation with three appellants. Picture: BCC/Mirvac Design

After mediation with appellants and the submission of minor changes to the plans, the council last week ticked off on the towers.

They will now be 25 and 23 storeys and increased setbacks of 10m (was 7.9m) on the southeast boundary and 11.5m (10m) on the western boundary.

The 4,738 sqm site has frontage on both Skyring Terrace and Festival Place and will complement Mirvac's adjacent twin tower residential development Unison which opened in late 2016.

It appears some of the dozens of objections lodged with the council may have come from those who bought units in Mirvac's Unison development.

An aerial view of where Shore will be positioned along Skyring Terrace, adjacent to Mirvac's Unison Towers which were completed in late 2016. Some residents complained about the loss of their view, setbacks and air circulation. Picture: Mirvac design

An assessment report lodged by Mirvac in May outlined some of the reasons the changes were made.

"Residents in adjoining multiple dwellings objected to the proposed setbacks of the proposed towers, identifying a range of impacts including blocking views and adverse impacts such as impacts on privacy, access to breezes and air circulation," the assessment report stated.

"Submitters identified that the plot ratio exceeded the acceptable outcome … of the Newstead and Teneriffe Waterfront Neighbourhood Plan … raised concerns about views of the building from certain angles will be perceived as exceeding a maximum horizontal dimension of 50 metres."

An artist's impression of Mirvac's 'Shore' development and the ground level retail at the approved developments. Pic: BCC/Mirvac Design

One tower (stage one) will contain 184 apartments and the other (stage two) will house 150 units.

The balconies will from 3.6 sqm (one bedroom units) to 11.4 sqm (3 bedroom).

Tower One will also contain a roof top 20m lap pool with weir edge, sunlounge deck, barbecue terrace and seating nooks.

Tower Two will have a similar setting but a 15m swimming pool with shade trees and subtropical planting as well an AstroTurf area.

Mirvac has been contacted for comment.