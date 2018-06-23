Hi readers, it's been a tumultuous couple of weeks since my last editor's desk letter and as always controversy is never far away in Central Queensland.

As the issues arise and are dealt with there is often strong reader opinion and debate around those topics.

One of the big ones this month has been the Rockhampton Show and the split with the Showman's Guild.

It was almost like watching your parents go through a messy relationship break-down as the general public willed the warring parties to find a way forward.

Alas it wasn't to be, but such was the impact on the general population about the disharmony, that Mayor Margaret Strelow stepped in to warn the factions that she would fix the problem if they couldn't.

The latest upshot comes today with news that negotiations are underway and an August date set for a resolution.

Amen to that.

Crowd down but plans to unite for 2019 underway

Another matter that generated strong opinion and reaction was the Rockhampton Regional Council promotional video that was branded as a "whitewash” by a Darumbal woman.

She was one of those members of the public who cited a lack of local Indigenous and multi-cultural representation.

It turns out there was some there, but council took the criticism on the chin and pulled the video for a rework.

Mayor takes blame for 'whitewash' video

Our Bulletin poll showed three in four people thought it was political correctness gone too far, but it did open up discussion about the value of full community representation in the future.

Diversity now firmly on the agenda

Today's simmering issue is the Kershaw Gardens free camping debate with a town planner giving his expert opinion on the hot topic that's currently before the courts.

Kershaw camping backed by expert

His thoughts are certain to generate constructive conversation ahead of the next hearing in August.

Hang on, it's time for me to take the dog for a walk, in Kershaw Gardens.

Don't forget that plastic bag.

Until next time, have a great weekend and GO THE MAROONS!

FRAZER PEARCE

Editor

frazer.pearce@capnews.com.au