Convenience store for the CBD

A MUCH-needed convenience store could be coming to the Rockhampton CBD if Advance Rockhampton can pull it off.

It was reported in their October monthly report handed down at a Rockhampton Regional Council meeting last week, Advance Rockhampton is working with several shop owners to try and fill vacate shops with a small convenience store to provide CBD workers and residences with small goods.

It is noted Advance have been in discussions with several small convenience store chains about opportunities in the CBD.