Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shade trees decorate the East Street Mall, Rockhampton. Photo Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin
Shade trees decorate the East Street Mall, Rockhampton. Photo Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin
News

Convenience store for the CBD

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUCH-needed convenience store could be coming to the Rockhampton CBD if Advance Rockhampton can pull it off.

It was reported in their October monthly report handed down at a Rockhampton Regional Council meeting last week, Advance Rockhampton is working with several shop owners to try and fill vacate shops with a small convenience store to provide CBD workers and residences with small goods.

It is noted Advance have been in discussions with several small convenience store chains about opportunities in the CBD.

advance rockhampton east street east street mall rockhampton cbd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FORMAL 2019: TCC seniors stun on the red carpet

        premium_icon FORMAL 2019: TCC seniors stun on the red carpet

        News GALLERY: See all the photos from The Cathedral College 2019 Formal red carpet.

        • 22nd Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        Second Aldi site possible as first store celebrates success

        premium_icon Second Aldi site possible as first store celebrates success

        News The Allenstown store has served over 65,000 customers in five weeks making it one...

        STUNNING IMAGES: Cap Coast properties saved from bushfire

        premium_icon STUNNING IMAGES: Cap Coast properties saved from bushfire

        News See our aerial photography capturing the destruction and close calls

        Multi-million-dollar program brings business to Rocky

        premium_icon Multi-million-dollar program brings business to Rocky

        News JOBS: New program to create jobs in Central Queensland