Shade trees decorate the East Street Mall, Rockhampton. Photo Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin
Convenience store mooted for the CBD

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
26th Nov 2019 4:05 PM
A MUCH-needed conveni­ence store could be coming to the Rockhampton CBD if Advance Rockhampton can pull it off.

It was reported in their October monthly report handed down at a Rockhampton Regional Council meeting last week, Advance Rockhampton is working with several shop owners to try and fill vacate shops with a small convenience store to provide CBD workers and residences with small goods.

It is noted Advance have been in discussions with several small convenience store chains about opportunities in the CBD.

advance rockhampton east street east street mall rockhampton cbd
