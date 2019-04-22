Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cr Nigel Hutton, Major Bill Ludwig, Michelle Landry MP, KBSC CEO Julie Strudwick and KBSC Commodore David Ware look over the plans for the new development in January.
Cr Nigel Hutton, Major Bill Ludwig, Michelle Landry MP, KBSC CEO Julie Strudwick and KBSC Commodore David Ware look over the plans for the new development in January.
Council News

Convention centre pledge praised, increasing pressure on ALP

Leighton Smith
by
22nd Apr 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Coalition's promise to contribute $20 million to a Yeppoon Convention Centre was welcomed with open arms by Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig yesterday.

"The announcement today of the funding commitment by the Coalition to the Keppel Bay Sailing Club Convention Centre is certainly great news for the Capricorn Coast and our region.

A thousand seat convention centre co-located next to our world-class foreshore development and Lagoon Precinct is just what our region needs to attract major State and national conventions to the region,” Cr Ludwig said.

He said delivering up to 200 jobs the project will capitalise on the $53 million Yeppoon foreshore revitalisation.

Like Great Keppel Island, Cr Ludwig said this was another strategic investment in our region's future that Council was encouraging both sides of politics to support.

Following pledges to the Capricorn Coast for $25 million for GKI, $21.6 million for Stanage Bay Rd and $64 million for the Yeppoon Rd duplication, Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson was questioned whether his party would match the Coalition's promise.

"Federal Labor has outlined its plan to invest in critical tourism infrastructure and road upgrades to support both visitors and residents in Rockhampton and across the region,” Mr Robertson said.

"We will continue to work to deliver positive outcomes for greater Capricornia.”

bill ludwig federal election 2019 keppel bay sailing club convention centre russell robertson tmbelection2019 tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Hundreds of coal mining jobs heading to Central Queensland

    premium_icon Hundreds of coal mining jobs heading to Central Queensland

    News Before years end, the coal mine will hire up to 300 workers.

    Candidates explain their plans to address climate change

    premium_icon Candidates explain their plans to address climate change

    Politics They discuss whether they believe in the issue and a local approach.

    Virtual classroom initiative takes off in CQ

    premium_icon Virtual classroom initiative takes off in CQ

    News Rockhampton High School hosts CQ academy

    Catholic portrait mystery poses unanswered questions

    Catholic portrait mystery poses unanswered questions

    News Local woman unearthed church archives