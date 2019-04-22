Convention centre pledge praised, increasing pressure on ALP

Cr Nigel Hutton, Major Bill Ludwig, Michelle Landry MP, KBSC CEO Julie Strudwick and KBSC Commodore David Ware look over the plans for the new development in January.

THE Coalition's promise to contribute $20 million to a Yeppoon Convention Centre was welcomed with open arms by Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig yesterday.

"The announcement today of the funding commitment by the Coalition to the Keppel Bay Sailing Club Convention Centre is certainly great news for the Capricorn Coast and our region.

A thousand seat convention centre co-located next to our world-class foreshore development and Lagoon Precinct is just what our region needs to attract major State and national conventions to the region,” Cr Ludwig said.

He said delivering up to 200 jobs the project will capitalise on the $53 million Yeppoon foreshore revitalisation.

Like Great Keppel Island, Cr Ludwig said this was another strategic investment in our region's future that Council was encouraging both sides of politics to support.

Following pledges to the Capricorn Coast for $25 million for GKI, $21.6 million for Stanage Bay Rd and $64 million for the Yeppoon Rd duplication, Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson was questioned whether his party would match the Coalition's promise.

"Federal Labor has outlined its plan to invest in critical tourism infrastructure and road upgrades to support both visitors and residents in Rockhampton and across the region,” Mr Robertson said.

"We will continue to work to deliver positive outcomes for greater Capricornia.”