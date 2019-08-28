Convicted arsonist's not so cool running in with the law

MICHAEL James Gordon and his accomplice stole a wheelie bin and filled it with copper wire after cutting a hole in the wire mesh fence of a business in the Rockhampton suburb of Park Avenue.

Gordon, 31, pleaded guilty last Friday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of entering a premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, one of entering premises and stealing, one of possessing a dangerous drug, two of possessing drug utensils and three breaches of bail.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said the pair first broke into North Rockhampton business Cass Cooling between midnight and 7.45am on May 2 by cutting a hole in a mesh wire fence.

He said the pair filled one of the site's wheelie bins with copper wire from a workshop and decamped.

Mr Platt said the pair then broke into a Park Avenue residence about 7.45am on May 2.

He said the defendant had attempted to enter via the closed-in downstairs storage/laundry area.

Mr Platt said Gordon had attempted to open the rear door with an unknown implement, before the associate removed glass louvres and entered the downstairs area.

"Both parties were observed by a neighbour passing items through a window to each other,” he said.

The witness called police, the pair left in different directions and Gordon was picked up nearby and arrested.

Gordon also had been charged with possessing drug utensils after police searched him on December 26.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said Gordon had made genuine attempts to address his drug problem, which started with marijuana when he was 15 or 16 and progressed to methamphetamine when he was 27.

The court heard Gordon had been sentenced to five years' prison in May for two counts of arson and had convictions for entering premises, along with trespass, stealing and wilful damage.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Gordon to a nine-month prison term for the recent offences.

Gordon's parole release datewas set for November 22, 2019.