Convicted drug trafficker relapses

FOUR months after a Central Queensland convicted drug trafficker was released on a suspended sentence, he is alleged to have been busted with 14g of methamphetamines.

Brock Skillington, 39, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week after being charged with one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one of obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were searching a residence when Skillington allegedly left holding something and refused to show officers.

He said when he did comply, it is alleged Skillington possessed two clip seal bags of methamphetamines weighing seven grams each.

Sen Constable Rumford referred to Skillington’s criminal record which included being sentenced in May for an 11-month meth and marijuana trafficking operation and an intercept on the Capricorn Highway where police found 9.221g of meth in a tube attached to the undercarriage of the car belonging to an alleged co-offender.

Skillington was sentenced in the Supreme Court in May to a 4.5 year prison term, suspended after 474 days, which he had spent in presentence custody.

Defence lawyer Krissy Cummins told the court this week that Skillington had been working on mine shut downs since June and had relocated to Brisbane but was in town for work when he was arrested.

She said he had problems being able to spend with his children recently, particularly on Father's Day, and had relapsed.

It is alleged Skillington also had $1180 cash in his wallet when arrested for the 14g of meth.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Skillington did not have any fail to appear in court convictions in his record, deemed he was not an unacceptable risk and granted him bail to a Depot Hill address with conditions.

Skillington’s latest matters were adjourned until October 8.