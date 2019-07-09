Convicted killer prepared to meet victim’s wife

THE widow of a man murdered on a remote Far North cattle station could come face-to-face with one of his killers.

In an explosive new book written by former Cairns crime journalist Robert Reid, convicted murderer Dianne Wilson-Struber told him she would be willing to speak to the wife of Mareeba man Bruce Schuler.

Today marks seven years since Mr Schuler, 48, vanished at Palmerville Station while prospecting with three friends.

Former crime journalist Robert Reid has released a new book about the 2012 murder of Bruce Schuler on Palmerville Station by graziers Stephen Struber and Dianne Wilson Struber called Murder on the River of Gold. Picture: Grace Mason

His body has never been found.

Ms Wilson-Struber and husband Stephen Struber were jailed for life for his murder in 2015.

Mr Reid gained access to Townsville Women's Correctional Centre to speak to Ms Wilson-Struber six times during two years of researching for his book - Murder on the River of Gold.

He said she still denies any involvement in the killing, but would be prepared to meet Mr Schuler's wife, Fiona Splitt.

FILE PHOTO: Police divers search a lake on Palmerville Station during investigations into the disappearance of Mareeba man Bruce Schuler, 48.

The mother-of-two was a key figure behind a campaign to introduce "no body, no parole" legislation and believed Ms Wilson Struber had convinced herself she was innocent.

"I'd be quite happy to go and talk to her," Ms Splitt said.

"I know it would be a waste of her time and my time if I went in there yelling and screaming.

FILE PHOTO: Dianne Wilson-Struber leaves Cairns Court House. Picture: HARRY CLARKE

"I would go as long as I had the knowledge behind me to try and get her to (confess)."

Mr Reid's book has just been released and is available in select bookshops around the region.

