Gary Thomas Rose was sentenced for applying for a blue card despite being disqualified from gaining one.
Crime

Convicted Lion given hefty fine for trying to get blue card

Felicity Ripper
23rd Jan 2020 6:49 PM | Updated: 24th Jan 2020 5:40 AM
A LIONS Club member has received a hefty fine for attempting to gain a blue card for his Lions duties, despite being banned from working with children.

Gary Thomas Rose was found guilty of disqualifying offences on October 18, 2002.

He applied for the position of volunteer with Mooloolah Valley Lions Club in November 2018, a role for which he was required to hold a blue card.

A court heard Rose signed a declaration stating he was not disqualified from making an application.

Blue Card Services received the application and alerted police.

Rose admitted the offence to police but said he was confused by the form.

The court did not hear details of his disqualifying offence.

At Maroochydore Magistrates Court today Rose pleaded guilty to signing an application as a disqualified person.

Lawyer Michael Robinson said Rose had been volunteering with Lions for 18 months.

" … doing things like sausage sizzles, fundraising for various causes," he said.

"A requirement was issued from higher up in Lions that all volunteers must hold blue cards so my client has attended with some official from the club and just signed it without actually considering the content.

"He doesn't work with children, he has encountered children, but there was no knowledge in his mind he would be working with children in the future."

Mr Robinson said Rose was on a disability pension due to heart problems.

Rose was fined $1200 and the conviction was recorded.

