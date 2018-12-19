Cooberrie Park's holiday fun

IT'S ALL happening at Cooberrie Park this holidays with loads of new animals to see as well as everyone's favourites.

Wildlife Keeper Kieron Smedley said Cooberrie Park has a new koala joey which is now piggy backing on mum's back, which will be a real treat for visitors over the holidays.

"This little joey is yet to be named as we don't know if it is a boy or a girl yet,” Kieron said.

"We have had two South American blue and gold macaws donated to the park this year.

With both settling in to their new environment well and are getting along together great.

"We also have two new monkey babies which moved from NSW after they were orphaned.

"These girls are named Mischief and Mayhem and have joined our group of marmosets which are native to South America. As the name suggests we expect visitors will love seeing their antics.

"More animals are now available for visitors to hold. This includes up to six species of birds, three species of lizards, a python plus you can pat the koala. We like to encourage people to come along and get to see the animals up close and personal.”

Kieron said 2019 is looking very exciting for Cooberrie Park as they are in the final planning and development stages of expanding the sanctuary with new exhibits and species scheduled to be on display throughout 2019-2020.

"The best way to keep up to date with all the developments at Cooberrie Wildlife Park is by following the Facebook and Instagram pages where you can see up to date posts and photos, so you can stay in touch,” he said.

"Over the holiday season we will be open to the public seven days a week from 10am-3pm.

"We have an interactive animal show daily at 1pm and have a swimming pool, paddling pool and barbecue facilities that are included in admission price for visitors to use.”