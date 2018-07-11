Major renovations discussed for aging CQ infrastructure

St Ursula's College Swimming Carnival was held at the Cooee Bay Pool on March 11.

THE Cooee Bay Pool is firmly back on the agenda, with Livingstone Shire Council ranking it as a high priority community infrastructure project.

A motion was unanimously passed at last week's council meeting, paving the way for the upgrade and refurbishment of the pool to be prioritised for funding applications.

The 50m pool was built 31 years ago and Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said it's time to have the ageing infrastructure upgraded.

"We've done exhaustive studies over a number of years as to the long-term future of that precinct and facilities," Cr Ludwig said.

"We won't preclude the master plan and additional facilities, but it's imperative we bring those facilities up to standard.

"This sends a clear message to state and federal governments."

Councillor Tom Wyatt said the Capricorn Coast had lost a lot of economic impact because coaches don't come to the area any more.

"We've missed out on numerous national swimming titles ... swimmers have to train in Rockhampton," he said.

"This would restore us to competitive status."

Although all councillors supported the motion, there was discussion about the need to "get it right."

Councillor Adam Belot said it was critical and council needed to go to the community and ask the appropriate questions.

He noted that one report suggested it was better to rebuild the pool rather than upgrade it.

With fewer people using the pool in cooler months, Cr Belot questioned whether a 25m heated pool would be more appropriate.

Cr Pat Eastwood, who holds the youth and the sport and recreation portfolios, endorsed Cr Belot's comments.

Cr Ludwig told the meeting there had been talks around meeting immediate and future needs.

"It would cost $15-$20 million to bring the master plan to fruition, which is beyond us, but it's not beyond us to get state and federal funding to bring it up to standard," he said.

"This is in an identified growth centre and well positioned for sports tourism."

He added that plans to upgrade the pool would not impact on the current lease.