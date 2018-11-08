Cook stands to Stomp the Crack

Tony Cook and Jamie Miller prepare for Stomp the Crack, a nine hour drought relief fundraiser to be held at the Great Western Hotel Rockhampton November 11

LAUNCHING into a soulful rendition of Stand by Me, Tony Cook prepares to stand alongside a dozen other artists in supporting drought-affected farmers around Queensland.

Having spent his childhood in his parents' outback pub, Mr Cook is all to familiar with the characters who live 'out bush' and the challenges they face.

Since he left the defence forces 15 years ago, Tony has focussed on his family life and music career, recently moving to Cawarral and releasing his debut album titled Laidback Country at Townsville Rock Fest on October 27.

This weekend he will perform at McDonalds Stomp the Crack, a nine-hour extravaganza of country, blues, roots, pop and rock music which will take place at the Great Western Hotel from midday onwards.

"We're banding together to stand by our country cousins,” Tony said a press conference yesterday.

”I firmly believe you get back what you give out and music is a great way to get our farmers' stories out there.”

Tony released his first single in March of 2017 to promote his then hometown of Charters Towers to tourists.

The song featured Phil Emmanuel on lead guitar and it charted all around the country reaching #1 on the international radio show My Country Australia and #2 on the national airplay chart Country Tracks Top 40.

The video clip has been viewed on social media more than 65,000 times.

Mr Warren Acutt, director of APAP Events, was watching the video and talking to Tony on the telephone when it occurred to him that together they could do something worthwhile for Queensland farmers.

"Nothing could have prepared me for how generous the local community was in getting on board,” Mr Acutt said.

"Once the Great Western came on board in letting us use their arena free of charge, the word went around our local music talent like the proverbial bush telegraph.”

'Wednesday I started phoning around and Thursday night the program was full.”

Local McDonald's franchise king, Gary St George, is sponsoring the event after which the Country Women's Association (CWA) will distribute the proceeds via vouchers to affected families.

Tickets cost $29 and are available online at https://rockhamptontickets.com.au/whats-on or at the door.