Cool change to ease Rocky region’s hot weather
RAINY weather was predicted to quench the heat around the Rockhampton region today.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a trough to remain over eastern districts, extending offshore over southeastern waters.
The trough will move slowly north along the east coast through the day, with a wind change reaching Fraser Island from the late afternoon.
A slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms in northern and eastern districts, increasing to a medium to high chance is forecast.
There is a risk of severe thunderstorms along the east coast and adjacent inland areas between Bowen and the Fraser Island.
In Capricornia, it was expected to be partly cloudy with a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, with the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe.
In Rockhampton, the temperature will range from a minimum of 25 degrees to a maximum of 37.
There is was a medium (60 per cent chance) of showers with 2 to 15mm anticipated to fall.
There was the potential for a possibly severe thunderstorm to emerge.
Yeppoon had a 70 per cent chance of receiving a shower and a possible storm delivering 4 to 20mm.
After Tuesday, cooler conditions were expected to prevail up until the weekend.