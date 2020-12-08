Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RAIN FORECAST: There is a strong chance of rain predicted to fall along the east coast on Tuesday.
RAIN FORECAST: There is a strong chance of rain predicted to fall along the east coast on Tuesday.
News

Cool change to ease Rocky region’s hot weather

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
8th Dec 2020 7:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RAINY weather was predicted to quench the heat around the Rockhampton region today.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a trough to remain over eastern districts, extending offshore over southeastern waters.

The trough will move slowly north along the east coast through the day, with a wind change reaching Fraser Island from the late afternoon.

A slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms in northern and eastern districts, increasing to a medium to high chance is forecast.

Cooler temperatures for Rockhampton were expected.
Cooler temperatures for Rockhampton were expected.

There is a risk of severe thunderstorms along the east coast and adjacent inland areas between Bowen and the Fraser Island.

In Capricornia, it was expected to be partly cloudy with a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, with the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe.

In Rockhampton, the temperature will range from a minimum of 25 degrees to a maximum of 37.

There is was a medium (60 per cent chance) of showers with 2 to 15mm anticipated to fall.

There was the potential for a possibly severe thunderstorm to emerge.

Yeppoon had a 70 per cent chance of receiving a shower and a possible storm delivering 4 to 20mm.

After Tuesday, cooler conditions were expected to prevail up until the weekend.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink-driver causes over $50k damage crashing into house

        Premium Content Drink-driver causes over $50k damage crashing into house

        News “The vehicle has then crossed Nathan St, narrowly missing children of a witness.”

        Call for NAIF overhaul after damning report

        Premium Content Call for NAIF overhaul after damning report

        News The Federal Government has been challenged to step up and act on recommendations to...

        Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        Premium Content Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        News Parents plea as road toll mounts to highest in years

        FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.