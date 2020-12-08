Cool change to ease Rocky region’s hot weather

RAIN FORECAST: There is a strong chance of rain predicted to fall along the east coast on Tuesday.

RAINY weather was predicted to quench the heat around the Rockhampton region today.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a trough to remain over eastern districts, extending offshore over southeastern waters.

The trough will move slowly north along the east coast through the day, with a wind change reaching Fraser Island from the late afternoon.

A slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms in northern and eastern districts, increasing to a medium to high chance is forecast.

Cooler temperatures for Rockhampton were expected.

There is a risk of severe thunderstorms along the east coast and adjacent inland areas between Bowen and the Fraser Island.

In Capricornia, it was expected to be partly cloudy with a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, with the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe.

In Rockhampton, the temperature will range from a minimum of 25 degrees to a maximum of 37.

There is was a medium (60 per cent chance) of showers with 2 to 15mm anticipated to fall.

There was the potential for a possibly severe thunderstorm to emerge.

Yeppoon had a 70 per cent chance of receiving a shower and a possible storm delivering 4 to 20mm.

After Tuesday, cooler conditions were expected to prevail up until the weekend.