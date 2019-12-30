Cooler summer temperatures forecast for CQ

FAMILY FUN: Stuart and Izzie Rafferty; Elsie, Jess, Aaron and Jack Wellman; and Ash and Georgia Rafferty take a dip in the Causeway Lake on Sunday. Picture: Jann Houley

PARTLY cloudy conditions teasing little rain and ­bringing lower summer temperatures can be ­expected for the Central Quensland region this week as we move into the new year.

Rockhampton residents can expect temperatures all week to hang around the low to mid 30s.

On the Capricorn Coast, the Bureau of Meteorology does not expect the ­mercury to push past 30C.

Emerald can expect a day or two of reprieve from the heat before temperatures pushing 40C are expected as cloud clears on Thursday.

Rockhampton has the outside chance of rain every day until the weekend ­although totals are expected to be insignificant.

This afternoon there will be a chance of dry ­thunderstorms and the best chance of rain will come tomorrow morning and afternoon.

The Capricorn Coast is eyeing off better prospects of rain with a 50 percent chance of 3mm today and tomorrow as patchy coastal rain moves in from the east.

Cloud cover is also expected to hang around until the weekend, but UV ratings will remain 'extreme' all week.

There is only a slim chance of rain for much of the Central Highlands region as cloud disperses.

The fire danger rating for Capricornia will remain unchanged at 'high' for the three-day rating period and the Central Highlands will remain at 'very high'.

Coastal winds and seas will start high, around 20 knots with two-metre seas, before both easing over the course of the week.