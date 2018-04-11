Coolest night of year has CQ residents reaching for doonas

Cooler mornings are setting in around Yeppoon and CQ.

FLANNIES and doonas are being pulled from storage after Rockhampton recorded its coolest night of the year in an above average autumn.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Rockhampton dropped to 18.5 degrees on Monday night and the coolest day of the year so far.

Weather forecaster, Jim Richardson, said the cool change was a sign of things to come despite temperatures being above average.

"It's mostly been around the low 20s so far which is above average for this time of year,” he said.

Cloud cover in the region could also lead to some cooler temperatures as Rockhampton is forecast for showers from Thursday.

Possible showers are predicted into the weekend with maximum temperatures sitting around 29 degrees.

Mr Richardson said the majority of the rain will fall north of Rockhampton as the region expects between a 20 and 60 per cent chance of rain.

The Capricorn Coast also recorded its coolest day of the year so far dropping to a balmy 20 degrees over night.

With an average of 19.7, Yeppoon was also sitting at above average temperatures for autumn.

A blanket of cloud was expected to cover the coastal town between pockets of sun from Thursday into Monday.

REGIONAL FORECASTS FOR TODAY:

Blackwater: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower in the northeast, near zero chance elsewhere. Winds easterly 15 to 25 km/h. Overnight temperatures falling to between 15 and 18 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Emerald: Partly cloudy. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then tending northeasterly in the evening.

Yeppoon: Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers in the north in the morning and afternoon. Near zero chance of rain elsewhere. Winds southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h turning easterly in the late morning. Overnight temperatures falling to between 16 and 20 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Rockhampton: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming east to southeasterly 20 to 25 km/h in the morning.

Barcaldine: Sunny. Winds easterly 20 to 30 km/h. Overnight temperatures falling to between 16 and 20 with daytime temperatures reaching the low 30s.