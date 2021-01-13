Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Food & Entertainment

Coon Cheese unveils new name

by Erin Lyons
13th Jan 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:10 AM

 

The makers of Coon Cheese have bowed to public pressure and finally changed the name of the longstanding brand.

The 85-year-old dairy product will be known as 'Cheer Cheese' from July, its parent company Saputo Dairy Australia confirmed on Tuesday.

The decision to make a change was made six months ago in response to growing criticism that the name had racist connotations.

It was originally named 'Coon' after American cheese pioneer Edward William Coon who died in 1934.

But the word is also a racist slur against people of colour.

"The name Cheer has the significance of pleasure and joy,' Saputo's chief executive Lino A. Saputo said.

The new packet of rebranded coon cheese. Now called Cheer. Picture: Supplied
The new packet of rebranded coon cheese. Now called Cheer. Picture: Supplied

"We took some time to think about this, we wanted to do the proper due diligence and consulted with different focus groups and we narrowed it down to three to five names and resoundingly consumers thought this was the right reflection of what we're bringing for families.

Last year the company said it decided to retire the long standing name as the Black Lives Matter movement made its way around the globe.

"At Saputo, one of our basic principles as an organisation is to treat people with respect and without discrimination and we will not condone behaviour that goes against this," the company said in a statement.

Originally published as Coon Cheese unveils new name

Five year-olds, Charlotte and Matisse, love a good cheese toastie, no matter what it’s called. Picture: David Caird
Five year-olds, Charlotte and Matisse, love a good cheese toastie, no matter what it’s called. Picture: David Caird

More Stories

coon cheese editors picks racism claims rebranding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Camping trip ends in violent assault on former partner

        Premium Content Camping trip ends in violent assault on former partner

        Crime A Central Queensland man pushed his ex-partner to the ground and punched her twice to the head.

        Camp proposed for workers at Shoalwater Bay project

        Premium Content Camp proposed for workers at Shoalwater Bay project

        Business The camp would consist of 243 rooms and would be needed for up to 30 months.

        Woman resists arrest after verbal fight outside kebab shop

        Premium Content Woman resists arrest after verbal fight outside kebab shop

        Crime She was found in possession of marijuana and a pipe used to smoke the drug.

        LETTERS: Scary number of people sunburnt last year

        Premium Content LETTERS: Scary number of people sunburnt last year

        News Letters and SMSs to the editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.