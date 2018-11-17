Cooran golfer of 87 nails shot of a lifetime

GOLF: Considered a 12,500-to-1 chance for the average golfer, the hole-in-one is an elusive achievement that many players only dream about.

Cooran's Jeanne Price had to see it to believe it on hole 11, Gunabul Homestead and Par 3 Golf Course.

But this was not her first.

"It was luck. Absolute luck," she said.

"My first thought was, 'I am over the water' and then I lost sight of it.

"The three members I was playing with said it was in the hole but I didn't believe them. It took a while for it to sink in that I had gotten a hole in one.

Jeanne Price golfer 87 years old Troy Jegers

This is not Price's first hole in one but she said there was quite a gap between the two.

"This was years ago at this same course, hole 12," she said.

"It is a reasonable length to get over the water but normally I find it difficult to get on the green."

Price has been playing for about 10 years and prefers to chip.

Latest Articles

Defending champ's legs turn to jelly at Australian Open

Uber driver sets sights on huge golfing payday

Quirky golf star takes a shine to Australia

Tiger Woods robbing Aussie golf fans

"I just love sport and the company coming out. I also play bowls at Pomona," she said.

"I am not great at the long game but I do like being in a position where I can chip and I get a lot of practice at it."

Golf can be tough at times as players aim for consistency and Price said that is what has kept her around.

"It is a challenge for you - what you can do - you are always trying to do better than what you have done before," she said.

"For me it is not about trying to beat anybody else and because you play with a handicap, it makes it more of a challenge."

Despite being a physical game, there is a mental aspect to the sport.

"It is a mental challenge," she said.

"You have to look and see what you have to do and make the right decision, which doesn't always come."