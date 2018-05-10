Cooroy couple swap a seachange for a CQ 'tree-change'

SUCCESSFUL SEARCH: Dave and Debi Brant, new owners of the Silver Wattle Caravan Park with their daughter, Jayde.

THE Brant family have swapped a seachange for a "tree-change” at Mount Morgan.

Dave, Debbie and their daughter Jayde Brant have called the historic town their home since March.

They had searched the Queensland coast from their home at Cooroy to the Atherton Tablelands to find a caravan park to buy within their budget.

And when they set their eyes on the Silver Wattle Caravan Park in Mount Morgan, there was no going back.

The family had wanted to settle in a small town and found the location, near Rockhampton, "ticked all of the boxes”.

Mrs Brant, originally from Indonesia, said it was "meant to be”.

The family home on the Sunshine Coast was bought the day before they signed the caravan park contract.

Mrs Brant said Jayde was enjoying prep at Mount Morgan Central State School, and in true country-town style, the family were welcomed upon arrival.

Walking through the leafy premises, I felt that same sense of community.

I watched as travellers who had stayed for the Golden Mount Festival packed their bags and said their "goodbyes” to the Brant family.

They seemed to have developed a close relationship with the owners during their short stay at the caravan park.

Mrs Brant said some visitors who had planned to stay for one night decided to spend a week there.

"If you make people happy, they'll come back to you,” Mrs Brant said.

Their "camp kitchen” is a comfortable space where all visitors are welcome to interact and enjoy food and drinks.

Happy Hour is held at there every day from 4pm, with garlic pizza and fried rice on the menu.

Mr Brant's former life as a gardening shop owner has inspired his vision to revamp the gardens with plans to add colourful plants to brighten the grounds.

Their business, Monster Mow, has now been handed over to their daughter who remains on the Sunshine Coast.

And there are even bigger plans in store for the premises.

Mrs Brant shared her dream of opening a cafe on site which would sell coffee and showcase Indonesian and Asian food over the weekends.

They also plan to extend the camp kitchen and build a games room for children so they can be entertained.

Silver Wattle Caravan Park is located on Burnett Highway, between Horse Creek and Hamilton Creek.

You can contact the business on (07) 4938 1550 for more information on accommodation.