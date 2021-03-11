Menu
Bonalbo Police Station
News

Cop accused of child sexual assault banned from two towns

Aisling Brennan
10th Mar 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 11th Mar 2021 6:02 AM
A police officer who is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a teenager has been banned from entering two Northern Rivers towns as part of his amended bail conditions.

The police officer, a 29-year old senior constable, is facing multiple charges of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between 14-16.

He was arrested in early December after the Professional Standards Command (PSC) investigators established Strike Force Yalu in September to investigate alleged reports of misconduct by the policeman, attached to the Northern Region.

 

Bonalbo entry sign
Bonalbo entry sign

 

The officer, who remains suspended without pay, had his matter briefly mentioned in Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

The court heard there was still delays with paperwork relating to the case, and the matter was adjourned to April 14 for further mention.

Magistrate Jeff Linden also granted the application to alter the man's bail conditions restricting from going within a 20km radius of both Bonalbo and Tabulam.

He is also only now required to report to police three times a week.

The man had been originally granted bail in December after he'd been receiving "threats" against him while in custody.

child sexual assault allegation lismore local court northenr rivers crime police officer in court
