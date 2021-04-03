Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police officer has been charged with drink driving three times over the legal limit after being caught in his own police force’s Easter RBT blitz.
A police officer has been charged with drink driving three times over the legal limit after being caught in his own police force’s Easter RBT blitz.
Crime

Cop allegedly caught over limit in own police RBT blitz

by Thomas Morgan
3rd Apr 2021 7:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN OFFICER of the NT Police has been allegedly busted three times over the legal limit by his own force, amid a crackdown on drink and drug driving over the Easter long weekend.

The off-duty cop, 46, was subjected to a random breath test and returned a reading of 0.158 on Friday, well over the limit of 0.05 per cent.

His driver's licence was immediately disqualified and he was charged with High Range Drink Driving.

NT Police open their Easter Driving Blitz targeting alcohol and drugs on the road. Picture Glenn Campbell
NT Police open their Easter Driving Blitz targeting alcohol and drugs on the road. Picture Glenn Campbell

The officer has been placed on leave and will face the Darwin Local Court on April 21.

It comes as NT Police continue their Easter road safety campaign, Operation Thalen, seeking to crack down on drink and drug driving over the long weekend.

Originally published as Cop allegedly caught three times over limit in own police RBT blitz

crime drink-driving police

Just In

    Three dead in horror crash

    Three dead in horror crash
    • 3rd Apr 2021 8:34 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky driving instructor backs Taylen’s Law campaign

        Premium Content Rocky driving instructor backs Taylen’s Law campaign

        Crime A Rockhampton driving instructor with over 20 years experience has backed the Taylen’s Law petition.

        How mapping technology could help solve Rocky’s cold case

        Premium Content How mapping technology could help solve Rocky’s cold case

        Crime An interactive ‘storymap’ tracks the final movements of the murdered 21-year-old...

        Man ‘struggles’ with police officers after being detained

        Premium Content Man ‘struggles’ with police officers after being detained

        Crime He was confused over whether he had been formally arrested.

        10,000 Barramundi fingerlings to be released into Fitzroy River

        Premium Content 10,000 Barramundi fingerlings to be released into Fitzroy...

        Fishing The Fitzroy River Fish Stocking Association will release the fish upstream of the...