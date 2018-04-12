Cop calls for slow-down law debate after cows die on road

SLOW DOWN: A Southern Downs police officer urges drivers to slow down when they see flashing lights.

FIVE cattle perished after being struck by cars on the New England Highway and were strewn across the road.

But Allora Acting Sergeant Matt Shield said the true "madness" was the cars that sped through the scene afterwards, posing a danger to emergency services personnel, stopped motorists and themselves.

Queensland's police union is putting pressure on the State Government to introduce laws forcing motorists to slow down when passing an emergency vehicle with flashing lights.

Several states have already introduced similar legislation, with NSW to trial drivers slowing down to 40km/h when passing a flashing emergency vehicle from September.

Acting-Sgt Shield said Queensland needed to consider introducing slow-down laws to protect people at the scene of road incidents.

"These cattle were still all over the road and cars just sped past, we're lucky there wasn't a subsequent crash from being foolish," he said.

"Drivers were going through at 100km/h, it's madness.

"It could have been a different situation, with an injured person lying in the middle of the road."

About 20 weaners escaped from their paddock about 5.30am yesterday and ended up on the busy highway.

Two cars had to be towed after hitting the cattle but Acting-Sgt Shield said it was believed other cars also hit the herd but didn't stop.

The owner of the cattle was reportedly contacted and removed the five deceased cattle from the road.

Acting-Sgt Shield said no one was injured in the incident and police were taking no further action.