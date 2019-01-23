Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Cop charged with computer hacking to appear in city court

23rd Jan 2019 8:10 AM | Updated: 8:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer charged with computer hacking will appear in a Toowoomba court next month after being stood down from official duties.

The male senior constable from the Southern policing region has been tasked to perform non-operational duties after he allegedly inappropriately accessed information on the Queensland Police Services' computer systems.

The 50-year-old officer was served a notice to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on February 18.

He has been charged with computer hacking and misuse, pursuant to section 408E of the Criminal Code.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," the QPS said in a statement.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

editors picks hacking toowoomba crime toowoomba magistrates court toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'They discovered a (meth) bag in faecal matter'

    premium_icon 'They discovered a (meth) bag in faecal matter'

    Crime Body cavity search after he admitted supplying undercover cop

    Former Neerkol worker faces fresh historical charges

    premium_icon Former Neerkol worker faces fresh historical charges

    Crime Lawyer says he will fight these and the 82 others

    One third of Rockhampton kids have problems

    premium_icon One third of Rockhampton kids have problems

    Health How town planners can shape children's health and development

    Livingstone Shire Council set to refund lagoon parking fines

    premium_icon Livingstone Shire Council set to refund lagoon parking fines

    Council News But the refund will only apply to a certain time period.