Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police office has been dragged by a vehicle as multiple cars were rammed by two alleged offenders. One of the vehicles was occupied by a woman and baby.
A police office has been dragged by a vehicle as multiple cars were rammed by two alleged offenders. One of the vehicles was occupied by a woman and baby.
Crime

Cop dragged and cars rammed in dramatic pursuit

by Greg Stolz
6th Nov 2020 1:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A police officer has been injured in a dramatic incident on the Gold Coast in which a vehicle with a woman and baby inside was hit by another car.

The incident happened on Thomas Drive, Chevron Island, and emergency services were on the scene.

Police said a number of cars were rammed by two offenders in a vehicle, which was caught in a traffic jam when officers arrived about 12.10pm.

The officer was believed to have suffered leg injuries after being dragged by a vehicle.

The pair fled on foot before being nabbed by members of the public and taken into custody about 12.30pm.

The woman and young baby were not believed to have been injured.

Originally published as Cop dragged, cars rammed in dramatic pursuit

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman punches dancer because they ‘bumped into her friend’

        Premium Content Woman punches dancer because they ‘bumped into her friend’

        News “You make poor choices and react poorly because of alcohol.”

        • 6th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
        Livingstone owed $6M in outstanding rates

        Premium Content Livingstone owed $6M in outstanding rates

        News Last month about 1800 reminder notifications were issued for rates and water...

        $200K in prize money on offer at bumper Rocky meeting

        Premium Content $200K in prize money on offer at bumper Rocky meeting

        Horses Brisbane trainer bringing team of six runners to Callaghan Park for prestigious...

        Firefighters battle blaze on Capricorn Coast

        Premium Content Firefighters battle blaze on Capricorn Coast

        News A vegetation fire was reported burning in Zilzie last night.