Police officer Gregory Oberg has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with high-range drink driving
Cop faces court over high-range drink driving charge

by Sarah Matthews
8th Jul 2020 6:43 PM
AN ALICE Springs cop has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with high-range drink driving.

Off-duty police officer Gregory Oberg, 53, was arrested and subsequently charged with high range drink driving on April 25.

Oberg appeared in the Alice Springs Local Court on Tuesday, where his matter was adjourned until July 22 for a plea of mention.

He has been suspended from duty on pay while Professional Standards Command conduct an investigation into the incident.

Originally published as Cop faces court over high-range drink driving charge

