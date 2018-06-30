Cop feels injuries during resisted arrests is part of job

Police in operation Unite. Policeman walks the street. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate

A POLICE officer badly injured in an assault was reluctant to provide an impact statement to the court in relation to the injuries he sustained, considering his injuries as "part of the job”.

Mark William Wessling was sentenced yesterday for a melee outside a Rockhampton service station earlier this month where he threatened people and assaulted police.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Sergeant Jamie Housman was reluctant to reveal details of his injuries.

Ms King said when she spoke with Sgt Housman, he told her 'it wasn't the first time he was injured on the job and not the worst injury he'd received'.

"This sort of conduct occurs more frequently than it should, to the point that this officer accepts it as part of his working day. That in the prosecution submission is an unacceptable proposition for any officer,” she said.

"It is widely accepted that being a police officer is a very difficult and dangerous job.”

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said this behaviour was not tolerated.

"It is particularly sad to hear the police officer that was injured here believes this is 'part and parcel' of the job,” Mr Clarke said.

The assault caused a laceration over Sgt Housman's eyebrow requiring two stitches.

Wessling also choked Sgt Housman, restricting the 43-year-old officer's ability to breathe leading a female senior constable to deploy capsicum spray.

Sgt Housman also suffered a concussion and a scratch to his jaw due to the choking.