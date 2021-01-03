Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Cop has two cars stolen in overnight hit

by SAM FLANAGAN
3rd Jan 2021 1:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville police officer has had two of their cars stolen after their home was broken into overnight.

It's believed the officer's house was broken into and the offenders took off with car keys they located inside the property.

The offenders stole a white 2007 Subaru Impreza and a grey 2016 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport wagon.

It's believed the white Impreza was involved in a fuel drive off at 5am at a Townsville service station.

It's understood they fled after putting 30L of fuel into the car.

If you have any information on the stolen cars contact Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Cop has two cars stolen in overnight hit

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Davies: council needs ‘fresh look’, long-term thinking

        Premium Content Davies: council needs ‘fresh look’, long-term thinking

        Council News At 32, Christopher Davies is the youngest on Rockhampton’s by-election ballot.

        10 of CQ’s sporting success stories from 2020

        Premium Content 10 of CQ’s sporting success stories from 2020

        Sport History-making efforts among the highlights of a year like no other.

        Man in 70s hospitalised in car rollover

        Premium Content Man in 70s hospitalised in car rollover

        News Paramedics rushed to the CQ road where the incident took place.

        Capras women welcome ‘handy new recruits’

        Premium Content Capras women welcome ‘handy new recruits’

        Rugby League Players all fired up for 2021 after inaugural statewide season was cut short by...