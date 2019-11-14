Cop hit by stolen car, suspects on the run
A POLICE officer has been hit by car in South Brisbane this morning.
It is understood the female police officer was hit by a car in Bouquet Street in South Brisbane just after 5am.
Paramedics treated the woman on scene for minor injuries and transported her to the Mater Hospital in a stable condition.
Police remain at the scene.
The damaged patrol car has been towed. Police are still looking for the white SUV that rammed it and the officer. @7NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/8WJpZZ327k— Mac Lyon (@MacLyon7) November 13, 2019