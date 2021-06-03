Cop in penis flash waxing scandal

A Victorian Police officer had a win in court after claims he was “unjustly” sacked for allegedly exposing himself during an intimate waxing session. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

A Victorian policeman who was sacked after allegedly exposing himself during a waxing session had a win in court.

The unnamed senior constable was dismissed after a beauty therapist came forward and accused him of deliberately exposing his erect penis during a bikini wax in 2017.

The waxer claimed the man, who was an off-duty policeman, removed his underwear despite her telling him not too and exposed himself to her when he removed a privacy towel.

“As I was waxing him he asked if I could go a little further and lifted the towel to reveal that his penis was erect,” she said in a statement to police.

She said he was staring at her “strangely” and she felt disgusted.

The woman complained to her manager and later reported the incident to police.

However the officer hotly denied the claims and explained to an internal investigation in 2018 he covered himself and “held my bits through the towel”.

“I know it didn’t happen so I don’t know where she’s coming from or why she’s actually targeting me in this way,” he told them.

But the investigator found he was guilty of “disgraceful conduct” and he was dismissed from the force in 2019.

The officer cop appealed to the Police Registration and Services Board which found the decision to sack him was “harsh, unjust and unreasonable”.

The board found the charge was not proven to the required standard and it was possible the officer had “unintentionally and unknowingly” exposed himself.

But the police force challenged this finding and argued the board had no jurisdiction in the Court of Appeal.

However on Thursday three judges in the court dismissed the appeal.

